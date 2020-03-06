“Public health disaster” – Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus fears

AUSTIN, Tx. (WRIC) — The city of Austin has decided to cancel the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At a Friday news conference, Austin Mayor Steve Adler called the situation a “public health disaster.”

On Twitter, SXSW issued a statement that said in part, “this situation evolved rapidly and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.”

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Austin or Travis County. The cancellation is a precaution. About 227,000 people were expected to attend the event.

SXSW is a conference and festival event that brings together the interactive, film and music industries.

LATEST HEADLINES: