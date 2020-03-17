Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A public health emergency order issued Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver will permit authorities to enforce a 10-patron limit in restaurants, gyms and other public places.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said in a statement. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”

