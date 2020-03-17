Breaking News
Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia
1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A public health emergency order issued Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver will permit authorities to enforce a 10-patron limit in restaurants, gyms and other public places.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said in a statement. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events