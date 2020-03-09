Publix, Kroger and Home Depot put limits on purchases of certain products due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WAVY) – Several national stores with locations in Central Virginia are enforcing limits on certain products currently in high demand because of coronavirus concerns.

PUBLIX

Publix Super Markets is enforcing purchase limits on certain cleaning products, according to the supermarket chain.

Publix has multiple locations throughout Central Virginia.

This announcement comes after an increase in health concerns over the coronavirus.

Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix, says customers are now limited to buying two of the following items:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

Brous did not state how long the limits will be in place.

KROGER

The grocery chain, Kroger, which has multiple locations across RVA posted a notice at the top of its website that states:

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.”

This applies to online orders. WRIC’S sister station WAVY-TV10 has reached out to the company inquiring if they are putting limits to in-store purchases.

HOME DEPOT

Home Depot is limiting online purchases of face masks to 10 per customer.

