Publix to begin offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Publix announced that its online registration system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will launch in Virginia on Thursday.

There will be 16 Publix pharmacies offering these appointments in our state. The participating locations are in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Virginia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Virginia communities,” said Media Relations Manager, Jared Glover. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”

The chain will be offering people the option of getting the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Publix said vaccines will be given to people who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Most of the state is in Phase 1b, but some localities have entered Phase 1c.

The announcement said that vaccines will be free, but people need to bring in their health insurance card, Medicare Part B card or if they are uninsured, their driver’s license or Social Security number.

People can begin making appointments online at 7 a.m. on April 1. You can register for an appointment online here. You can find more information about Publix’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts online here.