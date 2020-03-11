Radford University, Virginia Tech moving to online-classes due to coronavirus concerns

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) –Virginia Tech and Radford University are moving to online teaching as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Students, who are currently on spring break, will have another week off, while teaching and research faculty prepare to transition from working in-person to an online format.

Radford University will transition to an all online-teaching until April 17. Virginia Tech has not indicated how long the online-teaching format will be in place.

Radford University strongly encourages students to return or remain at their permanent residence during this time. On-campus residence halls and off-campus apartments will remain closed.

Online classes will begin on March 23.

Here is Virginia Tech’s statement:

“Dear members of the Virginia Tech community: Whilte there are currently no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Southwest Virginia, it is our obligation to do all we can to limit the spread of the disease and protect the members of our extended community, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in communities around the world, it is very likely that cases of COVID-19 will appear in population centers throughout the U.S. There are confirmed cases in the vicinity of other Virginia Tech facilities, and we expect that the disease will continue to spread to our many communities. Our campus administrators, public health experts, and community leaders have been continuously engaged in monitoring the situation in Blacksburg, across Virginia, and around the world. In consultation with our partners in the Virginia Department of Health, we are adopting a range of principle-based actions, effective immediately. We are confident that these actions will lower the risk to our communities. In this update, I will focus on our preparation and plans for the coming weeks. Following guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and our own public health and safety experts to limit the spread of the disease, we are transitioning to online and remote instruction (Zoom, video, and other forms of delivery) for all undergraduate and graduate students at all Virginia Tech locations for the remainder of the spring semester. In order to provide time for students and faculty to make this transition, spring break will be extended to Sunday, March 22, and classes will resume on Monday, March 23. The Blacksburg campus remains open now and will remain open after spring break ends. However, starting March 23, students will take their courses online.” VIRGINIA TECH

Here is Radford University’s full statement: