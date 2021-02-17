RAHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics rescheduled due to winter weather

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — All Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

RAHD officials say the safety of community members, staff, and volunteers is the top concern.

According to a Wednesday release, the Feb. 18 first dose clinic in Stafford is rescheduled for Feb. 25. The Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 first dose clinics in King George are rescheduled for Feb. 26. The Feb. 19 first dose clinic in Caroline is rescheduled for Feb. 22.

RAHD says second dose clinics are rescheduled to take place Feb. 21 at King George High School. Residents cannot show up to be vaccinated without an appointment.

Individuals registered for these clinics will need to reschedule their appointments in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). According to a release, appointments for the rescheduled date will be available beginning around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Health officials say that although two doses of the Moderna vaccine are advised to be administered 28 days apart, up to six weeks between doses is considered acceptable by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Even if an individual must go longer than six weeks between doses, RAHD says they will still be able to receive the second dose and will not have to restart the vaccine series.

Patients with appointments will receive an email if their appointment is rescheduled. Those who have not provided an email will receive a phone call.