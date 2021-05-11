Randolph-Macon to require vaccinations for fall semester

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon College announced on Tuesday that students, faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated in time for the fall semester. There will be exemptions allowed for medical and religious reasons.

A release from the college explains that R-MC hopes for the campus community to be able to interact more and resume activities with a fully vaccinate community. There are also hopes for the residential experience to be restored to what it was before the pandemic.

The college plans to continue monitoring COVID-19 protocols and adjusting policies as needed.