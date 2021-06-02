Rapid PCR testing comes to the Richmond area, COVID vaccination events continue for all ages

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks near a sign advertising a rapid COVID-19 testing site in Philadelphia. U.S. healthy officials say that most fully vaccinated Americans can skip testing for COVID-19, even if they were exposed to someone infected. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 cases are on an increasingly downward trend in Virginia now that almost 45% of people in the Commonwealth are fully vaccinated.

Since yesterday there have only been 186 new cases of COVID-19 reported. With the focus being on vaccines for the last several months it may be hard to remember that there are also ample coronavirus testing opportunities in the area.

One provider, StageZero Life Sciences, is now offering PCR testing with same-day test results. PCR tests are the most reliable kind of COVID-19 testing but the results often take a couple days to come in and earlier in the pandemic they could take over a week. Typically rapid tests are antigen tests.

This one-day PCR testing is available at 8751 Park Central Drive in Richmond. Patients drive up to the location and receive the test while staying in their car. Testing is available by appointment on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For other testing opportunities in the area, Virginia Department of Health keeps a list and map of testing opportunities.

For the most part, people who are fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms no longer need to test for COVID-19.

Vaccination events continue this week as localities coming moving from large scale vaccination sites into more small scale events.

Chesterfield County events on Thursday, June 3 9 to 11 a.m. at Rockwood Par on 3401 Courthouse Road 1 to 4 p.m. at Falling Creek Apartments on 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

City of Richmond on Thursday, June 3 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the first dose at the Gilpin Resource Center on 436 Calhoun Street

City of Richmond on Friday, June 4 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia Union University on 1359 W Graham Road



Pharmacy chains, local pharmacies and doctors offices are also continuing to offer vaccination opportunities. People looking for first or second doses can use Vaccines.gov to find an appointment. Local health districts also keep lists of upcoming walkup events.

As of Tuesday, there is an average of 33,079 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Virginia each day.