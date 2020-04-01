Rappahannock Area Health District has 1st COVID-19 related death

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District announced on Wednesday it has had its first COVID-19 related death.

The organization said the resident was a man in his 60s, but no other information about him is available.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Donald Stern, Rappahannock Area Health District Acting Director. “This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can be a serious illness. It is vital that we take all precautions to limit the spread of this virus to protect ourselves and those around us from illness.”

So far, the state has had 34 deaths as a result of the coronavirus and 1,484 confirmed cases of it.

LATEST HEADLINES: