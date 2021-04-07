Rappahannock Area Health District moving into Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Rappahannock Area Health District announced on Wednesday that it will be moving into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations this Friday.

This means all people ages 16 and up in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties, as well as the City of Fredericksburg, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are excited to expand vaccination opportunities for all community members,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, Acting Director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. “We urge all residents to take this opportunity to pre-register to receive the vaccine, as this is the fastest way to initiate the scheduling process.”

People will still need to pre-register for a vaccination appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted. They also ask people don’t arrive more than 10 minutes early because too many people arriving early causes backups.

You can register online here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English and Spanish speaking operators are working the phone lines, but if you need a translation service dial 7-1-1. People who use American Sign Language can reach the Vaccine Call Center by videophone or online here.