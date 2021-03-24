Rappahannock Area Health District opens up vaccines to Phase 1c

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Rappahannock Area Health District will begin vaccinating members of Phase 1c on Thursday. This opens up appointments for the rest of the area’s essential workers to begin receiving their vaccinations.

RAHD includes Caroline County, Stafford County, King George County, Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg.

Appointments are still also open for members of Phase 1a and 1b, who will continue getting priority.

Phase 1c will include employees from the energy, water, wastewater, waste removal, housing, construction, food service, transportation, higher education, finance, information technology, communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health fields.

“We are excited about the progress we have made in vaccinations in our community so far, and we look forward to expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers who have been waiting their turn,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, Acting Director of RAHD. “At this point in time, we encourage everyone interested in receiving a vaccine to go ahead and pre-register, even if it is not your turn yet. This way, when it is your turn, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”

All vaccines in the RAHD will be done by appointment only.

To pre-register for a vaccination in Virginia, head to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682.