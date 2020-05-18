Rappahannock Area Health District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District announced it would be temporarily reducing its clinical services after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The mission of RAHD is to protect and promote health and well-being in the communities we serve, and this includes the health of our staff and patients. Due to the novel nature of the virus that causes COVID-19, few people have developed immunity, and therefore we have seen that it can spread very easily, including by those who are not showing symptoms. Even though our area has entered Phase 1 of the reopening process, COVID-19 is still actively spreading in our community. It remains of the utmost importance that everyone follow public health precautions to prevent the spread of this virus.” Donald Stern, Acting Health District Director

Several other staff members have been tested for the virus, but RAHD said tests are pending. They are also undergoing a case investigation to identify all staff members and patients who may have been exposed to the virus.

Staff who may have been exposed to the infected person are required to quarantine for two weeks.

Due to the staffing impact of this, RAHD won’t offer in-person clinical services from May 19 through May 28. The district has offices in Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

RAHD will still be providing some services, like family planning and maternity care, via telemedicine, and patients will be referred to community partners or neighboring health districts.

