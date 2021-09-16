Researchers at VCU School of Nursing taking part in nationwide study of long-term effects of COVID-19 in children

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU School of Nursing is taking part in a research project aimed at studying the long-term effects of COVID-19 in children.

The school just joined a nationwide study that’s being funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers at VCU will join forces with Rhode Island’s Hasbro Children’s Hospital, NYU Langone Health, Northeastern University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute to take part in the study.

VCU Health says with more than 30% of new COVID-19 cases occurring in children, “understanding the long-term impact of this illness on their health, development and well-being is critical.”

Scientists will be looking at symptoms in infants, children and adolescents, as well as underlying causes and risk factors. Hundreds of participants will be involved and will be recruited from around Central Virginia.

Doctors will use apps and wearable devices to collect data.

If you’re interested in having your child participate in this study, head over to legacistudy.org.