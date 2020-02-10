Researchers make critical coronavirus breakthrough that could help curb spread

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CNN) – Australian researchers say they have found a breakthrough to more quickly contain the novel coronavirus.

Experts at the New South Wales’ Health Pathology Lab say they were able to grow live coronavirus cells, providing more diagnostic accuracy than synthetic cells.

Their work will be able to help diagnose infected patients faster and more accurately, helping curb the spread of the disease.

The Wuhan coronavirus has so far killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000.