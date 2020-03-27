HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on COVID-19:

Resident at Henrico assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

One resident at a Henrico assisted living facility tested positive for COVID-19. The senior living facility — Beth Sholom — notified residents on Thursday, March 26th that a person living at Parkside Assisted Living has tested positive for the virus.

The resident has been in a local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment. Given our current shelter in place guidelines, we are hopeful that this will be an isolated case but only time will tell.” Morris S. Funk

President and Chief Executive Officer

The facility is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and they said they are following all infection control protocols.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

