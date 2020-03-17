Resident at Richmond retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19

STAY TUNED: Westminster Canterbury will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m., which 8News will be covering.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Westminster Canterbury, a continuing care retirement/life plan community in Richmond, confirmed one of the residents was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

They said the resident is currently in the hospital and recently returned from a trip to Florida.

Westminster Canterbury said at the beginning of March they started a Coronavirus Task Force met to review existing policies and procedures related to infectious diseases and make a plan for other concerns. They started tracking the travel plans of residents, staff and their families on March 4, to monitor those traveling to affected areas.

When the first case was confirmed in Richmond on March 11, they closed the campus to visitors and began screening everyone who came on the campus with questions and temperature readings.

The community added when the resident had been diagnosed they took extra steps to prevent further spread, such as requiring all residents to remain in their apartments. They said the needs of these residents will be taken care of by staff.

They said the Virginia Department of Health will be involved throughout the process.

