Resident in their 50s is Colonial Heights’ first COVID-19 case

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced Monday that a Colonial Heights resident in their 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first case of coronavirus recorded in Colonial Heights, health officials added. The patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolating at home.

“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a resident of Colonial Heights does not come as a surprise given that we’re seeing evidence of community transmission in the greater Richmond metro area,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “We’ve been working with individuals who test positive to limit the spread to others.”

The Chesterfield Health District used this incident to remind residents how to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidelines:

Do not leave home except for essential travel.

It is especially important to stay home when you are sick.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet apart from others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you experience symptoms, call your doctor.

