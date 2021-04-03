RHHD hosts first drive-thru vaccine clinic, focuses on those with disabilities and their caretakers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts hosted their first drive-thru vaccine clinic today for people with disabilities and their caretakers.

The event took place at the Division of Wildlife building in Henrico and 130 people were pre-registered to come to this ‘first-of-its-kind’ clinic in the county.

Joanna Cirillo, the Public Health Nurse Supervisor for Richmond City Health District, said “today is a lot of firsts.”

“This is our first drive-thru COVID vaccine event,” Cirillo said. “We practiced a lot with the flu but we hadn’t done a full drive thru of the COVID vaccine yet.”

Cirillo added the event is focused primarily on people with disabilities and their caretakers and they have partnered with different community organizations, such as SOAR365 and Resources for Independent Living to make this event possible.

“Disabilities is such a wide range but a lot of that is transportation issues and mobility issues,” Cirillo said. “If you have been to our other large events, there is a lot of walking. Even in a wheelchair, it is difficult. We really wanted to make it accessible and easy for those folks to be protected.”

Melody Seadron, a SOAR contractor, got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine today in the comfort of her own vehicle.

“I thought I was going to have to get out of the car in the first place so I wanted to make sure I looked good enough to get out of the car,” Seadron said. “They tell you where to go, they’re you the questions and I feel safe.”