RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Ambulance Authority is resuming homebound COVID-19 vaccinations, a welcomed sign for folks who can’t get a vaccine as easily as others.

The program was put on hold during the pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administrations.

At this time, the RAA will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, call (804) 205-3501