Richmond Raceway community testing center expanding its weekly schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced they are explaining the schedule of its Richmond Raceway community testing center.

Starting this week, it will add one day to its schedule, running from Saturday through Wednesday. Previously, Richmond Raceway testing ran from Saturday to Tuesday. RHHD said this additional day will allow them to conduct about 500 more tests a week.

The Raceway, Neighborhood Resource Center and Southwood Apartments clinics are by appointment only and do not accept walk-ups. You can schedule one online here or by calling 804-205-3501 during business hours.

The districts are also hosting two additional walk-in clinics this week. They are both first come first served while supplies last. Here’s where you can get tested:

Wednesday, Jan. 19: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on 1440 N Laburnum Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 20: From 2 to 6 p.m. at Southside Plaza on 509 East Southside Plaza.

You can find more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities online here or by calling 804-205-3501.