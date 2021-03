NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: A pop-up Covid-19 testing site is shown in a neighborhood among those that have seen some of the highest number of city deaths on February 23, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. The U.S. this week surpassed 500,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District has canceled this week’s COVID-19 testing event due to expected severe weather.

The health district has rescheduled the testing event for next Thursday, March 25 at Diversity Richmond. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

You can register online or call the COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, except major holidays.