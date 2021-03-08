Richmond and Henrico Health Districts now vaccinating all of Phase 1a and Phase 1b

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are now vaccinating the rest of the people who qualify for Phase 1b.

VDH’s Phase 1b prioritization includes frontline essential workers, people over the ages 65 or older, people aged 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition of disability, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. RCHD said they will also include restaurant workers in Phase 1b.

The health department said that as long as there is a high demand for COVID-19 vaccines, this how vaccine supply will be divided each week: 50% seniors, 23% individuals with qualifying conditions or disabilities, 23% Phase 1b frontline essential workers, and 4% Phase 1a frontline essential workers and adults living in congregate settings.

RCHD said that each subset will be considered as a whole group instead of a phased approach. However, people within each group will be prioritized based on factors such as age, race, zip code and more.

“Our communities have been eagerly anticipating this COVID-19 vaccine,” Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said in a release. “This is momentous for us; we’re one step closer to having all of our communities vaccinated.”

The health district said they will begin scheduling appointments for vaccinations starting today, Monday, March 8.

Anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register with VDH at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).