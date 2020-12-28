Richmond and Henrico Health Districts offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing event after the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are holding a drive-thru coronavirus testing event Tuesday at The Diamond, according to a release.

RHHD Public Information Officer Cat Long says the event is open to the public, with 400 tests available.

Following Christmas, RHHD officials say they planned a large-scale testing event to accommodate in increase in demand after traveling and gathering for the holidays.

“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in demand for COVID testing after a holiday,” Community Testing Manager Lanier Olsson said. “Folks think back on their time with families and start to wonder if it was the safest option. People want to know their status and we encourage that.”

Although walk-ups are welcome, RHHD says registration is preferred.

The event will be held at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to be tested can call 804-205-3501 to register.