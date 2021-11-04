Richmond and Henrico Health Districts partnering with schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is partnering with Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools to offer weekend COVID-19 vaccination events for 5 to 11-year-olds.

RHHD said these clinics offer parents an option to get their children vaccinated that is already familiar to their families.

“RPS and HCPS have been incredible partners throughout the pandemic,” said Lawanda

Dunn, Nurse Supervisor at RHHD. “Parents trust their school system… they are critical

messengers in getting parents the info they need.”

Here are the upcoming clinics:

First dose clinics Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Middle School and MLK Middle School Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elko Middle School and George Wythe High School

Second dose clinics Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Middle School and MLK Middle School Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elko Middle School and George Wythe High School



While walk-ups will be accepted as long as there is enough supplies, parents are encouraged to make an appointment. You can schedule one online here or by calling 804-205-3501.