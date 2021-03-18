Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to hold first mass vaccination event in city’s Southside

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC)– The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will begin its first mass COVID-19 vaccination event in the city’s southside next week.

The districts’ first wide-scale vaccination event at Celebration Church on Midlothian Turnpike will be held on Tuesday.

According to Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, 45 percent of Richmond’s population lives south of the river. The new vaccination facility will be open one day a week to those who have pre-registered. Popovich said it will begin with a maximum capacity of between 800 and 1,000 people.

“We’ve had a couple of long term relationships with some really great advocates in the Latin x community to just hear from them about how to go about registering and how to go about supporting,” said Popovich. “We’re committed to having a long term presence in the southside.”

The health districts also plan to create another community hub to hold vaccinations in East Henrico. According to Popovich, vaccinations will begin after the rotation at Second Baptist Church. The hub will open towards the end of March and the location will be announced in the near future.

Currently, all of Phase 1b is eligible for the Coronavirus vaccine. This includes 11 categories of essential workers, individuals 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions in the Richmond and Henrico area.

According to RHHD, 20 percent of the total population in Richmond and Henrico has received its first dose, while 10 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. Seniors aged 65 and older also have the ability to schedule an appointment directly over the phone and do not have to wait to be contacted by the health department.

As the Virginia Department of Health announced that some localities in the state have transitioned to Phase 1c, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are weeks away from the transition.

“We’re not there yet. We as a metropolitan area have a larger population than the rural parts of the state,” Popovich said.

Popovich estimates the residents that fall under Phase 1a and 1b, make up half the population of Richmond and Henrico. With an estimated population of 555,000, 450,000 will eventually be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine without considering the population of residents who are 16 and under. According to Popovich, 225,000 residents fall under Phase 1a and 1b and are currently eligible for the vaccine.

At this rate, the districts are on track to open up 1c in April.

During the end of January through February, 6,300 doses were allocated for the districts every week for about a six week period. Then for two weeks, the districts received just over 10,000 doses. This week and next week the districts will receive just over 12,000 doses.

Popovich told 8news, RHHD anticipates higher allocations towards the end of the month with the additional Johnson & Johnson doses. Initially, RHHD had a one time shipment of 5,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. The doses were used the first week of March. According to Popovich, Virginia will have to wait another 2-3 weeks for another shipment.

In the meantime, although RHHD saw a slight dip in distribution and vaccine sites in the transition from Phase 1a to Phase 1b, the districts have increased capacity at the Arthur Ashe Center vaccination site from 1,000 to 1,400 people a day.

Also, GRTC announced it is offering free on-demand rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people in the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

“We don’t go everywhere and that means that there are still people who may not be close to a bus stop,” said Carrie Rose-Pose, a representative for GRTC. “This fills the holes and ensures that we aren’t missing anybody who may not be able to get on a GRTC bus or have already been pre-qualified under the Americans with Disabilities Act to use our paratransit services through CARE.”

Bus routes 20 and 14 are dedicating to serve those with appointments at the Arthur Ashe Center. Bus route 91 serves those who are heading to the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. GRTC’s On-Demand partner UZURV will also deliver passengers to vaccine appointments and can accommodate a trip within 45 minutes. Community health workers already assisting with the vaccine appointments, will schedule the on-demand trip.

Residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register online here. CVS and Kroger are also vaccinating adults 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions. Residents can head to the pharmacy and retailer’s website to schedule an appointment.