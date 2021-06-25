Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to launch ‘Street to Street’ vaccine event in city’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are making it even easier for you to roll up your sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, June 25 health leaders are launching a Street to Street event along the 25th street corridor in Richmond’s East End for a full day of COVID-19 vaccine appointments, outreach and education.

Cat Long with the Richmond’s health district says with the Delta variant, local experts are even more motivated to make shots accessible.

“The popping up of variants is something that makes us eager to make sure that everyone has access to a vaccine,” Long said.

Related coverage: Nurses traveling door-to-door with COVID-19 vaccines in Richmond as Delta variant spreads across Virginia

The following events are planned for the first ‘Street to Street’ day:

11:00am-1:00pm: Patrick Henry Park (E Broad St and N 25th St)

1:00pm-3:00pm: East End Library (1200 N 25th St)

1:00pm-5:00pm: Vaccinations provided by Hope Pharmacy (1330 N 25th St)

3:00pm-4:00pm: Door to door vaccinations for local businesses (25th St)

3:00pm-5:00pm: RHHD’s Family Transition Coach office (1111 N 25th St)

The health districts are planning for events in the Northside and Southside neighborhoods next.

You can also request a ‘Cool Cube Crew’ to come directly to you through this form.

To find other walk-up events near you, click here.