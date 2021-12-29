Richmond and Henrico offering additional COVID-19 testing events after increased demand

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District announced it will be holding additional walk-up COVID-19 testing events next week in the face of a state and nation wide shortage of coronavirus testing opportunities.

This week alone, RHHD said it tested 824 people for the virus.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to turn away some folks seeking testing this week… demand for tests

outweighing opportunities is something we’re seeing across the state and country,” said Dr.

Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “I’m proud of our team who

has worked quickly to accommodate the demand by standing up more clinics. We expect the

situation to improve as a result of these added clinics.”

Here are the dates and times of next week’s tasting events:

Jan. 4: 9 to 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church

Jan. 5: 3 to 6 p.m. at Highland Springs Community Center

Jan. 7: 1 to 3 p.m. at Diversity Thrift

To find more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities in the Richmond and Henrico

communities, visit www.rchd.com or call 804-205-3501.