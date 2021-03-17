Richmond and Henrico seniors can now call the health district to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami on Jan. 27, 2021.. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seniors who live in the City of Richmond or Henrico County will no longer have to wait for an email or phone call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

In a release, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) said they will now allow seniors, 65 years and older to call their COVID-19 hotline to schedule an appointment.

The change comes after RHHD called or emailed almost every senior that pre-registered to be vaccinated.

“We’ve heard from frustrated seniors who have missed our calls that it’s not sustainable for them to live their lives right next to their telephone,” explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD. “We’re hopeful that cutting out some steps in the registration process helps us vaccinate more seniors and makes the process easier for everyone.”

RHHD will only schedule appointments via telephone for seniors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is (804) 205-3501.

Anyone that wants to be vaccinated and is not a senior should pre-register