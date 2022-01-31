Richmond and Henrico COVID testing events no longer requiring appointments

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For people planning on getting tested for coronavirus with the Richmond and Henrico Health District, the requirement to make appointments ahead of time is no more.

Starting today, the district is no longer requiring appointments for testing, and will have walk-up testing readily available.

According to the health district this change affects the Richmond Raceway Community Testing Center and all other RHHD run events.

“Through a combination of increasing the number of testing events available to our community members and community transmission starting to come down, our testing capacity is looking much better,” explains Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of RHHD. “Folks might still be challenged to find an at-home test, but the availability of PCR tests is much, much better.”

The Richmond Raceway testing center runs daily Saturday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. RHHD said they also hold community based COVID-19 testing events in partnership with community organizations. To find a walk-in testing clinic or to make an appointment visit the RHHD website.