Richmond and Henrico to distribute 3,600 at-home COVID-19 tests next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced they will be distributing 3,600 at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests next week. The health districts recently acquired the new batch of tests.

RHHD said the tests will be distributed three ways. First, people can pick them up at testing and vaccination events. Here are some of the places you will be able to pick up a test:

Jan. 4: From 9 to 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church on 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. This is a vaccination event.

Jan. 5: From 9 to 10:45 a.m. at RHHD Henrico West Clinic on 8600 Dixon Powers Dr. This is a vaccination event.

Jan. 5: From 1 to 4 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on 1440 Laburnum Ave. This is a vaccination event.

Jan. 5: From 3 to 6 p.m. at Highland Springs Community Center on 16 S Ivy Ave. This is a testing event.

Jan. 6: From 1 to 3 p.m. at RHHD Downtown Clinic 400 E Cary St. This is a vaccination event.

Jan. 7: From 1 to 3 p.m. Diversity Thrift on 1407 Sherwood Ave. This is a testing event.

The health district said they will also be distributed by staff during outreach efforts and given to local organizations that have expressed interest in getting them to community members.

This comes after the health district announced it would be holding additional testing events next week in the face of a state and nationwide shortage of COVID-19 testing opportunities.