Richmond area health districts moving into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy Health Districts announced on Friday that they are all moving into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations. This means anyone 16 and older is eligible for a vaccine.

“This is a turning point in our vaccine distribution,” said Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “Everyone ages 16 and over is now eligible; people no longer have to wonder if they qualify.”

The announcement said those who pre-registered for appointments will begin to receive emails and phone calls to schedule appointments for as early as next week. They said outreach will continue until everyone who has preregistered has been contacted about an appointment.

“We are proud to take this step forward in vaccine distribution alongside partners in our area,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, Director of Chesterfield Health District. “This is good news for all of our residents.”

You can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online here or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4692).