Richmond-area Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at a Richmond-area Publix has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement sent to 8News, an associate who works at store No. 1636, 7045 Forest Hill Ave., in the Shops at Stratford Hills, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority,” the statement read. “(Publix) will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores. Those efforts are conducted with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include:

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

