Richmond area researcher says COVID vaccine trials for younger children are ‘going well’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — An update now on local clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine on children 5 and older.

10 On Your Side spoke with a lead researcher based in the Richmond area who has some good news, but also a warning for parents of children who are headed back to school.

Children 5 and older have been getting the vaccine or placebo in clinical trials conducted by Dr. Aaron Hartman and his team at the Virginia Research Center, near Richmond. They have several hundred children overall throughout the pediatric group.

“Things have been going well. We have not seen any major side effects with kids. Everybody has been

tolerating the vaccine well,” said Hartman.

Hartman’s team has been testing the vaccine on adults and teens since last summer.

And, as a primary care physician, he sees patients. And he reminds them the vaccine won’t prevent the spread of the virus.

Also, Hartman says parents and schools should be looking at additional ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus in addition to masks.

“What else are you doing in the home? Air quality. One of my concerns with schools is schools don’t always

have the best air quality,” he said. “It’s really kind of interesting — schools cut off or cut down their HVAC systems in the summertime and mold counts, particulate counts go up in schools. That’s likely one reason why a lot of kids get sick going back to school.”

In addition to masking, Hartman recommends HEPA filters at school and home to help remove COVID-19 and flu germs from the air.

And as far as the body’s natural defenses, Hartman encourages taking vitamin D.

“If you haven’t heard about vitamin D, it seems like it’s the super nutrient,” he said.

Also, check out “NAC,” short for N-acetyl cysteine.

“It’s a precursor supplement that … allows your body to make its most potent antioxidant,” he said. “We’ve been using it for cystic fibrosis patients, and patients with chronic lung infections for decades.”

Hartman says check with your doctor about “Nac” and, your local health food store.

If you’d like to get in touch with Dr. Hartman regarding Vaccine trials with children, or any questions about supplements like NAC contact him here: