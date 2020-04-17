Richmond-based nurse working in NYC shares heartbreaking, yet uplifting, experience

A Richmond-based nurse is saving lives in a busy New York City hospital bombarded with COVID-19 patients.

Michael Watterson left Richmond about two weeks ago to answer New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plea for help in hospitals.

Watterson usually spends much of his time caring for patients at Chippenham and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals in the Richmond area. After two weeks on the front lines in New York City, he calls it a “fast and furious” experience that will stick with him forever.

“It’s eye opening, not only as a nurse but as a human being,” he said, adding that it’s been the biggest challenge of his career. “You want to tell them everything’s going to be okay but I just don’t know that for sure.”

Watterson is caring for critically-ill patients in New York City’s NYU Langone Medical Center. The medical unit at NYU was transformed into a coronavirus center for patients before he arrived.

Richmond-based nurse Michael Watterson is working at New York City’s NYU Langone Medical Center

Within the past few days, New York hospitals have celebrated a decline in new coronavirus patients. However, “we’re not really feeling that decrease yet in the hospitals,” Watterson told 8News.

Watterson said that’s because many critical patients stay in the hospital for weeks.

The nurse said most of them are on ventilators and not able to speak. “You can see when someone is scared. It has to be terrifying to them to be in that position.”

Many hospitals are struggling with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages. Watterson said before the virus struck, he would change masks multiple times per shift.

“One mask a week is the goal,” he said of current conditions. Watterson said that between shifts, the masks are kept in a brown paper bag with their names on them. “I can certainly tell that PPE is coming from many sources as there are different types of isolation gowns each shift,” he said.

8News reporter Alex Thorson asked Watterson what has surprised him the most. He answered, “the acuity has been somewhat surprising. Just how sick these patients are.”

The reflection in a photo taken by Watterson shows the hospital halls lined with infusion pumps. The photo also displays the Empire State Building’s shining red light that honors health care workers.

Every night at 7 p.m., a roaring “thank you” echoes throughout the city as people line up outside of hospitals and applaud the medical workers.

Watterson told 8News that he’s hopeful that the community’s bond stays strong.

“Being in something together, being part of something that’s bigger than yourself. I hope that sticks and stays once the pandemic is gone,” he said. “That’s to be seen, I guess.”