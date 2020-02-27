Richmond-based provider reports high demand for travel insurance during coronavirus epidemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are currently more than 3,500 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in at least 45 countries and territories outside of China. With spring break looming, travel is just one sector taking a big hit from the virus epidemic.

United Airlines has suspended four routes between the U.S. and mainland China. China, however, is no longer the only concern. That’s clear based on an uptick in travel insurance policies for people all over the U.S.

Insurance provider Allianz Partners is based right here in Richmond. The company told 8News in the midst of the novel coronavirus, its call volume is up about 50 percent.

Allianz says customers have two types of questions: Some are looking to buy an insurance plan while others already have a plan and want to know what their policy covers while traveling.

Communications Director for Allianz Partners Daniel Durazo says even with the current epidemic, few people with travel insurance policies are choosing to cancel their trips abroad.

“We’ve seen very few cancellations,” said Durazo. “What some folks are doing are changing the dates of their trip — which is great because they’re still gonna go — they’re just gonna go at a later date.”

With a higher call volume, Allianz also says its selling more policies. So far, the company reports that none of its customers have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Durazo says the CDC’s travel warnings and media attention have increased health awareness for travelers.

“What’s more prevalent is the kids will get the flu and you have to cancel your trip or you might get sick while you’re traveling,” said Durazo. “Those are the things that we can really help with. The publicity of the coronavirus has really elevated the importance of travel insurance.”

Meanwhile some universities are bringing students home from study abroad programs. VCU says this semester it has 31 students studying in Italy and 10 students in South Korea.

At this time, the university tells 8News none of those students have been advised to travel home.

Two students in northern Italy, however, did have classes cancelled this week because of the coronavirus outbreak there. VCU says it continues to monitor the situation around the globe.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 5 & 6.

LATEST HEADLINES: