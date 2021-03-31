Richmond councilwoman facing tough battle with COVID-19 while pregnant

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch speaks to 8News last summer in an interview about gun violence in the city. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city councilwoman Stephanie Lynch says she’s facing a tough battle with COVID-19. To complicate matters more, Lynch is more than four months pregnant.

“Today would have been my 20 week ultrasound and [I] was going to get the vaccine,” she told 8News.

The councilwoman said she’s strongly hoping her baby isn’t affected by the virus. “They say there’s not any serious impact to babies. I’m praying that’s true.”

Lynch said her symptoms were seriously concerning over the weekend but have since improved. Now, she is watching her oxygen levels using a monitor.

“I’m hoping that I improve in my oxygen levels. If not, I’m going to go in [to a hospital],” Lynch said.

The councilwoman had not publicly announced her pregnancy but gave 8News permission to do so.