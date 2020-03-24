Richmond Flying Squirrels put interactive lessons online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a typical season the Richmond Flying Squirrels hold education days at the Diamond, but because of social distancing, the team has now put the curriculum online.

On the site, you will find lessons broken down by grade level, with lessons for kids ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Those lessons include matter, graphing, word games and historical baseball figures.

“In these unprecedented times, it is still our responsibility to be impactful in our communities, and especially with our future: the kids,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very proud of this wonderful work and hope children and parents alike enjoy learning from this information.”

If you or your children take part in the interactive activities, the Flying Squirrels want to see the work. Share photos with the team on their Facebook page.

You can access the interactive lessons here.