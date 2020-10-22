Richmond health district director says workplaces ‘have started to slip’ as CDC issues new guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The CDC is issuing new COVID-19 guidelines. The agency is redefining the term “close contact” and how that can affect your exposure to the virus.

For months, “close contact” was defined as being within six feet of a person for more than 15 minutes at one time. Now, the CDC is saying multiple brief interactions adding up to 15 minutes over the course of one day can put you at risk.

Since the pandemic began, local businesses and schools have relied on the former CDC guidelines when dealing with COVID-19 exposures. The new guidelines are expected to change their response as well.



“The contraction of COVID is really about time and distance,” Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond’s health district director, said.

The center says recent COVID-19 cases are proving that multiple brief interactions with an infected person really can matter. “This will make our investigations a little bit more complex moving forward,” Dr. Avula said Thursday.

Dr. Avula say the changes will affect contact tracing. “It may be harder for people to recall from their memory if the cumulative amount of time that somebody has spend with somebody exceeds 15 minutes or not,” he said. With that in mind, Avula is reinforcing the importance of masks and distancing.

“We’re gonna have to be even more rigid about spending time with others, with office mates,” he said. “It does mean we’re gonna have to redesign school and workspaces to make sure that we’re really maintaining the six foot plus distance.”

The doctor says he’s now concerned about workplace settings the most. “Practices in the workplace have started to slip. People aren’t wearing masks as much, they are not being as cautious about distance as they previously were, and so that’s where I worry,” he said.

8News reached out to local school districts with in-person classrooms to see if their operations are affected by the new guidelines. Hanover and Prince George school districts tell 8News it doesn’t impact them because they say they’ve already been strict about things like distancing, face coverings, and health screenings.