Richmond Health District kicks off its weekend of action, plus latest vaccine numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is ending President Joe Biden’s “Month of Action” with its own weekend of action.

A new program called “Street to Street” debuted on Friday. On Saturday, the Richmond City Health District hit every part of the city with mobile COVID-19 vaccination stations. They were set up at libraries on North Ave., N. 25th St. and Hull Street Rd and the events ran from 1-4 p.m.

In Henrico, walk-in vaccine clinics will be offered at three Henrico County middle schools.

Students will also be able to get their shots for tetanus, HPV and other vaccine-preventable illnesses. The clinics are for kids 12 and up.

Those clinics will be held at Brookland, Tuckahoe and Elko Middle Schools. The first clinics will be held on Wednesday June 30.

Parents or guardians will need to sign a consent form.

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Saturday that there were 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On the vaccine front, VDH reported 4,279,531 Virginians have been fully vaccinated. So far, 61.1% of Virginians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Almost 5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.