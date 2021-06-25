Richmond Health District takes vaccines to the streets, plus latest statewide vaccine numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) The Richmond Health District hit the road on Friday, holding pop-up vaccine events in several locations around the city.

Vaccines were being administered at Patrick Henry Park on Friday afternoon, and Church Hill resident Avalon Stinson got her first dose. She says she had been meaning to get a COVID-19 vaccine for a while and was happy to see the mobile vaccine van roll up.

“It’s very convenient for the people, cause I work during the day so it’s hard sometimes to get off and get a perfect time on an appointment,” she said. “So it’s very convenient they’re actually out here in the neighborhoods making it easier for people to be really accessible to the vaccines.”

The health department also scheduled second dose appointments for everyone who got their shot Friday.

Walk-up vaccine clinics will be held at three Richmond libraries on Saturday, June 26.

The Richmond Health District is hosting events at the North Ave., East End, and Hull Street library branches from 1-4 p.m. Residents can choose between getting the Johnson & Johnson shot or Pfizer.

Anyone below 18 will have to get the Pfizer shot, and again no appointments are needed.

All of this comes as the Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported 70.4% of the population aged 18 and older have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of the total population fully vaccinated is exactly 50%.

VDH also reported that the state is averaging 20,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered every day.