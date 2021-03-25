Richmond-Henrico, Chesterfield health districts remain in vaccine Phase 1b while others move to 1c

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-Henrico and Chesterfield Health Districts have not yet announced when they will transition into vaccine Phase 1c, despite other health districts across the state already offering doses to essential workers in that phase.

23,000 people registered in Phase 1b in Richmond-Henrico have not yet been scheduled for vaccines, Spokesperson for the Health District Cat Long told 8News.

Counties surrounding Lynchburg offered vaccines to people eligible in Phase 1c Thursday, while residents in some areas of Northern Virginia have been part of the 1c phase for several days.

In RVA, health officials point to supply issues

“There’s a mismatch between the number of people who are eligible in phase 1a and phase 1b, and the number of vaccines that we’re getting,” Long said.

During a Tuesday board meeting, Henrico supervisors sought answers and doses.

“We have the capability to do it. We’re not asking for state funds to do it. Give us the shots, period,” Supervisor Thomas Branin said.

For Richmond and Henrico, Long said the large population is an additional burden to the supply.

“Our currently supply is about 12,000 per week,” meaning the health district will likely begin offering vaccines to those in Phase 1c mid-April, she said.

The Chesterfield Health District has not set a target when Phase 1c will open, according to Spokesperson Brookie Crawford.

Last week some residents in low-priority vaccination phase groups, including 1c, were incorrectly offered doses.

Crawford said new assessment at the mass vaccination site at Virginia State University will help determine when Phase 1c will open, all the while noting a supply problem like Richmond-Henrico.

It is unknown how many Chesterfield residents eligible in Phase 1b have not been scheduled for vaccines.

Both the Chesterfield and Richmond-Henrico Health Districts said they believe they will be on target to offer a vaccine for every adult by May 1, a goal set by President Joe Biden.