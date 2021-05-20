Richmond-Henrico Health District discuss vaccines and masks in weekly update

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) officials led a discussion on the vaccine rollout for individuals 12 and older and information regarding mask guidance during their weekly briefing Thursday morning.

Amy Popovich, the RHHD Nurse Manager, said that kids tend to have milder cases of COVID-19, but can still carry the disease and spread it to other folks.

Carolyn Loftin, a mother of five, discussed her experience watching one of her children suffer from COVID-19.

Four of Loftin’s children are eligible to be vaccinated with two already signed up.

“If I could lessen what my child had to experience even by a little bit I would love to have that option,” said Loftin.

She said the coronavirus is an “illness of separation” and her children getting the vaccine will bring her peace of mind.

However, the conversation with her children wasn’t easy — but it wasn’t hard either, according to Loftin. They discussed and ironed out their concerns and then she allowed them to make their own informed decision.

Loftin didn’t shy away from any of her kid’s questions because she said knowledge is power, and more than likely someone else has the same question.

“The question you ask is probably the question on everyone’s mind, but don’t want to say it,” she said. “Be bold.”

There are currently several options for children to get the shot:

Check with your child’s provider.

Get vaccinated at a nearby pharmacy.

Walk up or schedule an appointment at an RHHD vaccination event.

Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Melissa Viray urged residents who aren’t vaccinated to continue to wear their masks. She added that children under the age of 12 should still adhere to the mask guidance and social distancing to protect themselves and the people around them.

Right now, 58.6% of Richmond and Henrico residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.3% of people in the district have been fully vaccinated, Popovich said.

To see a full list of appointment opportunities or to schedule an appointment, visit vax.rchd.com or call (804) 205-3501.

Upcoming Richmond-Henrico Health District Walk-up Appointment Opportunities