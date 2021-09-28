Richmond Henrico Health District hosting testing and vaccination events this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District is holding multiple COVID-19 vaccination and testing events this week.

Here are this week’s vaccination events:

Tuesday, Sept. 28: 2 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: 8 to 10:45 a.m. at Saint Andrew’s on 9801 Fort King Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 30: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Cary St. Clinic on 400 E Cary Street.

Thursday, Sept. 30: 3 to 6 p.m. at Westover Hills Elementary School on 1301 Jahnke Road.

Friday, Oct. 1: 9 a.m. to noon at Henrico West on 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

Sunday, Oct. 3: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart on 1400 Perry Street.

People can walk up for their primary series of vaccination shots, but booster shots must make an appointment online here, by calling 804-205-3501 or in-person at an event.

Here are the RHHD’s COVID-19 testing events: