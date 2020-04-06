Richmond-Henrico Health District launch #StayHomeRVA campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-Henrico Health District is launching a new campaign that encourages locals to stay inside and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Director, Dr. Danny Avula spoke about the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic during a message posted to social media Monday.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in our region,” Dr. Avula said. “But we are strong and resilient and can fight COVID-19 together. Stay home, RVA.”

Health official say Virginians’ best defense against the virus is staying home.

If you have to leave, however, health officials suggest you remain six feet away from other people. Missing your friends, family, or human interaction? Health officials add the safest way to connect with your loved ones through social media and video conferencing.

