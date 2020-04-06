Live Now
WATCH: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force give update on COVID-19 response

Richmond-Henrico Health District launch #StayHomeRVA campaign

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond-Henrico Health District is launching a new campaign that encourages locals to stay inside and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Director, Dr. Danny Avula spoke about the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic during a message posted to social media Monday.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in our region,” Dr. Avula said. “But we are strong and resilient and can fight COVID-19 together. Stay home, RVA.”

Health official say Virginians’ best defense against the virus is staying home.

If you have to leave, however, health officials suggest you remain six feet away from other people. Missing your friends, family, or human interaction? Health officials add the safest way to connect with your loved ones through social media and video conferencing.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events