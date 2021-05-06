Richmond, Henrico Health Districts preparing to vaccinate children as soon as FDA gives approval

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are making plans to vaccinate children as soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the approval.

Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said children ages 12 to 15 will have plenty of opportunities to get the vaccine. Pharmacies and local pediatricians will administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids. Popovich said parents can also use the vaccine finder to figure out where their children can get vaccinated.

The Health Districts are also partnering with Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools to plan events for children to get vaccinated.

“We also at the health district are committed long-term to equitable vaccine distribution, so we will continue to vaccinate in communities and in neighborhoods for the months to come,” Popovich said.

Currently, more than 33 percent of Richmond and Henrico residents are fully vaccinated, but Popovich said getting kids their shots will help them achieve their goal of vaccinating 75 percent of the population.

Senator Ghazala Hashmi visited the Islamic Center of Henrico Thursday. She said she wanted to thank all the volunteers who helped get the area to this stage of the vaccine rollout.

“We’re at a good point now where we have a surplus of vaccine and I sure don’t want to see any of these doses go to waste,” Hashmi said.