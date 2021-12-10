Richmond & Henrico offering COVID-19 booster events for teens on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District announced it would be hosting three vaccination events for 16-17-year-olds to get their COVID-19 booster on Saturday.

This comes a day after the Virginia Department of Health announced it was ready to administer vaccination boosters to this age group.

“We are excited about the news that 16-17-year-olds are eligible because it ensures they have the best protection against COVID-19 possible,” said Joanna Cirillo, Nurse Supervisor for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “Given high transmission of COVID-19 during winter months and the finding of Omicron variant in our state, we strongly encourage everyone ages 5 and older to get vaccinated and everyone 16 and older to get a booster.”

Here is where teens can get their booster on Dec. 11:

George Wythe High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Elko Middle School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bon Secours Training Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition to tomorrow’s events, 16 and 17-year-olds can get their booster at the Arthur Ashe Community Vaccination Center Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, all RHHD community vaccination hubs will offer boosters to teens.

You can find a full list of the health district’s COVID-19 vaccination opportunities online here or by calling 804-205-3501.