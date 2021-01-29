Richmond Henrico Sunday vaccine event postponed for possible snow

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Henrico Health District vaccination event for local seniors originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in anticipation of winter weather. All appointments scheduled for Sunday will be moved to Tuesday.

The change will affect 517 individuals originally scheduled for the event. Everyone will be offered an appointment on the new date. Individuals will be contacted directly with information about the change.

The RHHD says there are still many appointments open on Tuesday. Local seniors are encouraged to read their emails and answer their phones between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day so they don’t miss an opportunity to schedule an appointment.

Anyone in Phase 1a or Phase 1b can express interest in getting vaccinate through health district interest forms, click here to register in your district.

The vaccination event scheduled for Saturday is full and will not be postponed.