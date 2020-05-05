Richmond leaders launch initiative to help Hispanic communities find COVID-19 resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has launched a new initiative targeting the city’s Latino residents during the COVID-19 pandemic — RVASTRONG in Spanish.

The website, initially launched as English only, has been adapted and translated to help Spanish speaking residents gain easier access to resources like testing locations, restaurant procedures, and small business loans.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Councilman Mike Jones highlighted the goals of the city’s program outside of Abuelita’s restuarant on Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that each and every resident in this city has access to these efforts,” Mayor Stoney said. “It’s the fair and equitable way to make sure that we have materials not just in English, but in Spanish as well.”

“Our goal is to give out 10 thousand masks to citizens in the 9th district,” Councilman Jones added. “Our goal is to make sure every vulnerable person has a mask.”

The website provides translated information capable of helping Hispanic families learn about the coronavirus.

“This is free its for the uninsured and the under-resourced. My request is when we show up in these neighborhoods again that you come out and you get tested,” Mayor Stoney said. “I’m not gonna rush back into reopening until I see the data and evidence that shows that we’ve seen a decline in infection rates, a decline in hospitalizations, and a decline in deaths.”

The owners of Abuelita’s are looking forward to having their customers back again, but only when it is safe.

“Its very stressful because every day you need to adjust the date and what you get and how you gonna cook today,” Everado Fonesca said. “They acknowledge that we are important to the community and I think that we don’t really get that often and that’s very important,” Karina Benavides said.

This story can also be found in Spanish by visiting wric.com/hoy-en-rva.

8News Digital Content Producer Keyris Manzanares also contributed to this article.

LATEST HEADLINES: