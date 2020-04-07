Richmond mom teaching teenage sons to sew homemade masks during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother is turning the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity to teach her sons some valuable life skills – while helping others at the same time.

At Blessed Hands and Heart in Henrico, giving back is a family affair. The facility is an at-home health care company that is rallying to make and give masks to patients — with the motto, “care and compassion go hand-in-hand.”

Darshae Dabney says her two teenage boys were fighting at home, and she found a way to make them step up to the plate and help those in need.

“My sons have been fussing and fighting nonstop since the stay at home order,” Dabney said. “As a means of addressing that and punishing them, but also adding a constructive layer to it. We usually make them work on a project together.”

Dabney heard about the need for masks and that’s when she got the idea for her sons to channel their energy elsewhere. She went to Walmart and purchased two sewing machines, then put the boys to work on YouTube.

“Me and my brother were fighting and my mom was tired of it so she took us to the store to buy sewing machines,” Davian Dabney said. “You get the gist along the way, learning how the machine works,” said his brother Darian.

However, they aren’t alone. They’re joined by their sister, Deja, and the other staff at the facility. Even their Grandmother Joan Boyd, the CEO of the Blessed Hands and Heart, is lending a hand.

“Sharing and caring and that’s the motto of my entire family. Teaching them about caring about someone else other than themselves,” Boyd said.

As a 30-year tenured nurse, Boyd says she’s proud of teaching her 11 grandkids about life.

“We do it with our hands, but do it out of our hearts.” Joan Boyd

