Richmond nurses start business to provide on-call rapid testing for events; vaccine rollout boosts antibody testing

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – As the vaccine rollout began, two Richmond nurses noticed it became more difficult for people to get tested for COVID-19, so they started their own business, testing people for the virus and other things at events like weddings.

Pediatric nurse Kelley Kassay and director of nursing Mary Brandon started their business Elite Event Medical Specialist in February, rapidly testing people for things like COVID-19, the flu and strep throat.

People show up to events like weddings, they test them with a mid-nasal swab and results show within 15 minutes.

A nurse with Elite Event Medical Specialist tests a guest before an event. (Photo: Jake Lyell)

Then, it’s the bride, groom or event host’s decision whether or not to allow the guest into the event if they’re positive.

As more vaccines go into arms across central Virginia, Brandon said business hasn’t slowed down much because people still want to get tested for antibodies to make sure they’re protected.

“You got fifteen guys that want to get on a fishing boat that want to go fishing, it’s fishing season. They do not want to be told, no we cannot get on a boat and then everybody comes back with COVID,” Brandon said. “So, I think that as the summer activities open up, as events open up, I think it’s going to be more popular that people want to be tested.”